Poncho’s Bar & Grill sold to former owner

After almost 17 years under the ownership of Sean Choo-Foo, Poncho’s Pub & Grill in Whitewood has come full circle. The downtown tavern was sold last weekend to former owners Tim and Penny Dlouhy of Assiniboia, and business partner Todd Dodd of Whitewood. The Dlouhys first purchased the business in 1983. Formerly operated under the name Hard Times Bar & Hotel, it was renamed to Chilly’s Pub & Grill when it was sold on Jan. 1, 2000 to Sean Choo-Foo and his business partners, Brian and Heather Hill. When Choo-Foo took sole ownership of the establishment in 2003, it was…