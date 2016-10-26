Polls open around Saskatchewan

Polls have opened for the elections for mayors, reeves, municipal councils and school board trustee elections that are being held across Saskatchewan today. Local polls will be held in the council chambers at the Town of Whitewood and remain open until 8 p.m. Whitewood residents will be voting to choose a mayor and six councillors. Four people have let their name stand for mayor, while 10 people are running for a spot on council. In rural municipalities, elections will be held in odd-numbered RMs only. An election is also underway for the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) board of directors. Voting in Whitewood…