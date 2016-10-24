Police looking for missing teen from Cowessess

Broadview RCMP is actively looking for a missing 16-year-old youth from the Cowessess First Nation. Norma Jade SHEPHERD was last seen leaving a residence on Cowessess First Nation on October 19, 2016 in an unknown vehicle. She was reported missing to police several hours later and investigation thus far has failed to locate her. Police must locate and speak with Norma and ensure she is physically okay. She may be in the City of Regina, but this has not been confirmed. Norma is described as having long dark hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, 5' 3" tall, slender build. It is…