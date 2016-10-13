Online tool to help stop bullying in our schools

By Chris Ashfield -
School divisions across the province are encouraging students to report bullying anonymously if they are being bullied or if they witness someone else being bullied. The website also provides information and resources.

Bullying in schools is often left unreported by many students out of fear or shame. Whether the bullying is physical, sexual, verbal, or emotional in nature, bullying can have a lasting affect on a student’s self-esteem and be detrimental to a students’ well-being and development. While in many situations children and youth will report incidents of bullying directly to a trusted adult in their school, community or home, there are times when a child or youth does not want to do this. To help stop bullying, school division across the province are encouraging students to use an online tool to…

