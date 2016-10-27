New staff sergeant in charge at detachment

A new staff sergeant is in command of the Broadview RMCP detachment. Staff Sgt. Alen Presler recently relocated from Prince Albert and assumed responsibilities of the local detachment on Oct. 3. “It feels like home to me,” he said from the Broadview detachment. “I still have a lot of learning and exploring to do, but it’s a busy area.” Presler’s new position is a promotion from his previous posting where he spent one year as sergeant on the RCMP north district management team. “I grew up in southern Saskatchewan but have spent 90 per cent of my career in northern…