Holiday Train coming back; making stop in Broadview

By Chris Ashfield -

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through town and stop in Broadview and Moosomin this winter when it makes its 18th annual cross-country trek to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food shelves. The CP Holiday Train is an eye-catching train that is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 rail cars brightly decorated with hundreds of thousands of technology-leading LED lights and holiday designs. Beginning its 5,000-kilometre trek from Quebec to British Columbia on Nov. 25, the train will travel across Canada stopping at more than 90 communities where musicians will perform free concerts…

