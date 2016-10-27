Highway 1 shut down in standoff

What began as a simple traffic stop on Highway 1 west of Whitewood last week turned into a tense standoff between police and the driver that resulted in the closure of all four lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway for an hour. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Oct. 21, the RCMP conducted a traffic stop of a small black sports car on Highway 1 three kilometres west of Whitewood. During the stop, police report that the driver was “not cooperating with police” and as a result, a standoff ensued. No further details of what occurred are available. For public safety reasons,…