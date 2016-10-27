Goodbrand tries out for Team Canada derby team

For Sheena Goodbrand, roller derby has become more than just a passing hobby. Since first taking up the sport three years ago with the Whitewood Ringleader Roller Girls, it has become her passion. And that passion may soon pay off for the 35-year-old Broadview resident, who has spent the past two weekends trying out for Team Canada. The Team Canada Women’s Roller Derby team is being assembled to compete in the 2017 Women’s Roller Derby World Cup next fall. Held every three years, the first World Cup was played in 2011 in Toronto where 13 countries competed. In 2014, when…