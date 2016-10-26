Gas flares to take place near Whitewood and Wapella on Oct. 27

TransGas, the pipeline subsidiary of SaskEnergy, will be conducting two controlled natural gas flares on Thursday, October 27th, 2016 between 3:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. near the communities of Whitewood and Wapella. The flaring is necessary to help TransGas perform operational upgrades to the pipeline system. During this pipeline maintenance process, TransGas will release natural gas from a pipeline at each location in a controlled burn called a flare. While the pipelines will be isolated from the remainder of the system, flaring is required to remove the remaining gas from the line before work can begin. Flaring is an industry…