Free flu vaccine to be offered to residents

Free flu vaccine will be offered in Saskatchewan beginning Oct. 31 and is recommended to all residents six months of age and older. The free flu vaccine will be available through public health clinics across the province, at some physician and nurse practitioner offices, and from participating pharmacies. Flu shot clinics are being held in Whitewood once again at the Harmony Club on Nov. 7 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1. to 3 p.m. A free clinic will also be available at the Whitewood School during the Health & Career Expo on Nov. 2 from 2…