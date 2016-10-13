First responders to receive equine therapy for PTSD

A partnership agreement made between Discovery Ranch and Birchwood Stables will allow area first responders the opportunity to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and improve their mental and emotional health. Discovery Ranch (Grenfell, SK) and Birchwood Stables (McLean, SK) will facilitate a six-week pilot program to give first responders from Balgonie, Qu’Appelle, McLean, and Indian Head an opportunity to participate in equine-assisted therapy group sessions. The sessions will begin on October 23, and will be facilitated by an Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association (EAGALA) trained team of professionals consisting of a horse specialist and a licensed mental health professional.…