Farm frustrated after gates cut and left open

After discovering a gate to one of his pastures had been cut and left open by hunters, a Whitewood farmer is frustrated that his cattle got out as a result. Scott Manlee, who has pasture land near Moosomin, was out for a drive Oct. 11 when he noticed some cows had gotten out of one of his pastures. Upon closer inspection, he discovered the reason for the cattle escaping was that two gates to the pasture had been left open and on the ground, one of which was cut open. It is not the first time that this particular pasture,…