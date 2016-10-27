Election results released

Doug Armstrong has been re-elected mayor of Whitewood for another next four years, winning his seat by just 10 votes above the next candidate. Meanwhile, three incumbent councillors won their seats back while three new counsellors were elected. A total of 366 people cast ballots. The results from Wednesday’s vote are as follows: MAYOR - WHITEWOOD (*indicates elected) Doug Armstrong* - 154 Rhett Parks - 144 Denise Peter - 49 Fred Joint - 19 COUNCILLOR - WHITEWOOD (*indicates elected) Donna Beutler* - 321 Chad Kelly* - 290 Bruce Restau* - 263 Lee Aldous* - 210 Denise Istace* - 204 Brian Stevenson*…