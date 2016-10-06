It’s Dodge City Days Rodeo this weekend

By Elaine Ashfield It’s rodeo weekend in Wapella as the 35th annual Dodge City Days Rodeo begins Friday night, Oct. 7 and takes place again on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Wapella Arena. It may be considered a small town to some, but Wapella puts on a big event every year with their rodeo. It has been sponsoring one of the few indoor rodeos that draws numerous and talented riders from near and far for many, many years. The whole community jumps in to give a hand to the organizing committee at helping to organize, setting up and running the…