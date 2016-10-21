Some days I wonder about being a pet owner

I like to think of myself as a fairly laid back, calm person. I rarely get angry, it usually takes a lot to get me upset or annoyed, and when I do, I am the kind of person who will probably just grumble, complain and at worse curse a few bad words. Enter stage left, two excessively needy, overweight, bichon shitzu crossed dogs. Don’t get me wrong here. I love my dogs. They are loyal, always excited to see me when I get home after work, they like to entertain and keep me company whenever I am home, and they…