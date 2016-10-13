Councillor questions worth of Commissionaires

Several motions were passed in regards to items presented by Sharon Rodgers, Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Whitewood, at the last regular council meeting held Oct. 4, 2016. “The Commissionaires are looking to have their contract extended from Oct. 31/16 to April 29/17 with four 1 hour visits at a cost of $1,159.20,” Rodgers reported. Coun. Brian Stevenson made a motion to renew their contract, seconded by Denise Istace and this was followed with discussion. “I still don’t feel we’re getting our money’s worth out of that $7,500 a year ... I don’t think it’s worth it,” Coun.…