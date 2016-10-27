Commissionaire hired to Oct. 2017 by council

It was the last meeting before the municipal election and was also the last meeting for some members of Whitewood town council on Oct. 18. Councillors Tony Saltasuk and Todd Maki did not seek re-election. Councillors Brian Stevenson, Denise Istace and Lee Aldous were on the ballot in the election that was held Oct. 26. Mayor Doug Armstrong was also running for another term as mayor. Results could not be obtained prior to press time. Correspondence The correspondence was reviewed which included a letter from SaskTel stating that they had applied for a 10-per-cent rate increase for non-contracted monthly rates…