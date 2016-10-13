Candidates questioned at public forum

By Chris Ashfield -
Ten candidates nominated for councillor and four people nominated for mayor attended the forum held last Thursday evening at the Legion Hall. Sponsored by Destination Whitewood, it was a chance to meet the candidates and to ask questions by submitting a written question either directed to a candidate or left for any candidate to answer. Approximately 150 people attended the forum.

