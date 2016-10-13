Candidates questioned at public forum

All ten candidates for the six positions on council and the four candidates for the mayor’s position were in attendance at the Candidates' Forum held last Thursday evening in the Whitewood Legion Hall. Sponsored by Destination Whitewood, a community organization whose primary focus is to attract people and business to our community, all of the candidates were invited to give a two-minute presentation on themselves and/or their policies to the more than one hundred interested people who attended the forum. Moderator was retired teacher Boyd Metzler and the time person was Kerri Bachtold who was responsible to notify the candidates…