Broadview area rainfall one of highest in province

The skies opened up on Monday and the rain fell, leaving this area with reports of over 3 inches of moisture in total by Tuesday morning. A weather warning was issued on Monday stating that rain, wind and snow were headed to southern Saskatchewan as a major low system had developed in southeastern Montana and would spread into southern parts of the province. The prediction of 50 to 75 mm total in rainfall was recorded in rain gages in the Whitewood area as well as surrounding areas. The rainfall was significant enough that cottage owners reported a rise in lake…