Bandits loss provides moral victory to team

The Broadview Bandits latest game wasn’t a win, but it did provide a moral victory of sorts. The Bandits lost a close 26-23 decision to the Esterhazy Warriors, but made it uncomfortable for the winners with a frenzied second half comeback. “They had us 20-8 at halftime, but our defence was really resilient and we almost caught them,” said Bandits coach Matthew Gesell. “For our defense to only give up six points in the second half was really good.” The coach singled out a few players for praise after the contest, including three defensive players who came up with solid…