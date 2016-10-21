Attempted child luring reported in Langenburg

On October 20, 2016, the Esterhazy RCMP received a complaint of an attempted child luring in the town of Langenburg. At approximately 4:30 p.m., four young children were walking to the local park and were approached by a lone male in a minivan.

The male is described as a medium build, late aged Caucasian with a clean face, wearing a red and black ball cap. He was driving a dirty red or burgundy minivan which had a small Canadian flag attached to its roof. The flag is described as a suction type flag which was on the middle of the van just above the windshield. The male pulled up beside the children and attempted to order them to get in his vehicle. The children ran away from the unknown male.

The Esterhazy RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating this subject. If anyone has any information pertaining to this vehicle or this subject please contact the Esterhazy RCMP at 306-745-4740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477