Briggs loses RM seat to Domoslai

The RM of Willowdale No. 153 held an election for councillor in Div. 1 where the incumbent Ernie Briggs lost his seat to Elizabeth Domoslai. Ken Aldous was re-elected as reeve by acclamation, as were Sarah Mambourg (Div. 5) and Allan Stratton (Div. 3). RM of WILLOWDALE NO. 153 RESULTS (*indicates elected) Reeve - Ken Aldous Councillor Div. 5 - Sarah Mambourg Councillor Div. 3 - Allan Stratton Councillor Div. 1 - Elizabeth Domoslai* - 13 Councillor Div. 1 - Curt Johnson - 10 Councillor Div. 1 - Ernie Briggs - 7