RCMP detachments across Saskatchewan have been busy responding to multiple minor collisions on the province’s roads and highways today. The weather has been a factor in many of them with a number of vehicles sliding off slippery roads.

RCMP report 46 such calls received and responded to up to 1:00 p.m.

Fortunately, there are no major collisions to report up to this point. In some cases, traffic has been temporarily diverted, but no road closures have been reported.

The RCMP would like to remind drivers to maintain a safe distance between their vehicle and the one ahead and pass only when safe to do so. The best way to stay safe in winter conditions is to slow down.