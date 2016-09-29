Whitewood and Broadview host volleyball tournament

A school volleyball tournament hosted by two communities is being touted as a success. The Broadview Bandits and the Whitewood Tigers provided the gyms for the teams, with Kipling taking top honours, Ochapowace finishing second and Whitewood in third. “There are some things we’d like to tweak for next year,” said Tigers’ coach John Pollock. “We had 10 teams and we even had a waiting list of four teams. “I was really happy with the interest.” Pollock said there are several reasons to split the tourney between two centres with safety being one of the main ones. “We like to…