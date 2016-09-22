Weapon found on school property over weekend

The report of a gun being found at Whitewood School has unnerved some parents and people in the community. The incident did not involve the school students. “The Broadview RCMP requests the public’s assistance for any information regarding a firearm being found at the Whitewood Elementary School. This occurred sometime on the night of Sept. 2, 2016,” stated Const. A. Cote in a news release. This is the only information released by the RCMP but calls made to the Herald report a shotgun was found on the steps at the school on the night of Friday, Sept. 2. With the…