Voters will be choosing mayor

It appears voters in Whitewood will be heading to the polls on Oct. 26 after several people submitted nomination forms for the position of mayor. Still unknown however is whether their will also be an election for the six councillor positions that are also up for grabs. Incumbent mayor Doug Armstrong is letting his name stand for another four-year term in office while resident Fred Joynt (retired) and business persons Denise Peter and Rhett Parks have submitted nomination papers in hopes to replace him. Armstrong was first elected in the 2012 election while Joynt and Peter currently do not hold…