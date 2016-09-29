Training helps keep firefighters readily prepared

By Elaine Ashfield -
Members of the Whitewood Fire Department stabilize a vehicle that is resting on its side before using the Jaws of Life to free two people who are trapped inside.

Firefighters were dispatched to the west side of town to respond to a single vehicle rollover earlier this week. And while flashing red lights filled the night sky for several hours, the incident was merely a training exercise for members of the Whitewood Fire Department. A mock accident was staged near the town shop on Sept. 26 in which firefighters responded to a car flipped on its side with two live casualties trapped inside the vehicle. A common type of accident call for local rescue personnel, the exercise was an opportunity for firefighters to practice and train with the Jaws…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR