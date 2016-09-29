Training helps keep firefighters readily prepared

Firefighters were dispatched to the west side of town to respond to a single vehicle rollover earlier this week. And while flashing red lights filled the night sky for several hours, the incident was merely a training exercise for members of the Whitewood Fire Department. A mock accident was staged near the town shop on Sept. 26 in which firefighters responded to a car flipped on its side with two live casualties trapped inside the vehicle. A common type of accident call for local rescue personnel, the exercise was an opportunity for firefighters to practice and train with the Jaws…