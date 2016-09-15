Town says no parking and load transferring allowed on Service Road

Semi-trucks that park and switch their loads along the shoulder of the service road at Whitewood are creating big concerns for Whitewood Town Council, not the least of which is the potential for damages to the paved road, especially the shoulder. Council will no longer allow semi-trucks to park or to switch loads on the service road. “This has been an ongoing problem since the highway was twinned,” Coun. Saltasuk said about trucks parking on the service road at town council’s Sept. 6 meeting. “If they keep doing that, that road is just going to get pounded out,” town foreman…