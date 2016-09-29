Three candidates for PVSD board election

Voters will receive an additional ballot on Election Day to determine who will represent our communities on the Board of Education. The Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) will hold their general election on October 26, in conjunction with the municipal elections. PVSD is divided into 11 subdivisions which are represented by elected board trustees over a four-year term. Candidates representing subdivision 5 (schools in Grenfell, Broadview, and Whitewood) are Jay Jenkins, Jana Wolfe, and Denise Couture, all from Grenfell. Candidates representing subdivision 11 (Sakimay First Nation) are Rachel Sangwais and Mary M. Carol Acoose. Elected board trustees are…