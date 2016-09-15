Thefts from vehicles reported in town

There have been reports of vehicles being rummaged through in Whitewood and the theft of items from these vehicles. One incident was reported to Broadview RCMP who are looking for a suspect(s) responsible for a theft from a vehicle on Sept. 11 after it was rummaged through and items were stolen when it was parked on the street outside of a residence. Several other residents have also commented on social media that their vehicles have been rummaged through and the minor theft of change or items in the vehicles has occurred. “We would like to remind the public to keep…