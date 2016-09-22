Terry Fox Run raises over $6,000

By Elaine Ashfield -
Whitewood School students showed their support to the Terry Fox legacy by continuing his marathon to raise money for cancer research. Students and community members took part in the walk that was held last Friday.

Whitewood School and community surpassed its 2015 record in a big way, collecting $6,000 in this year’s Terry Fox Run. The total in 2015 was $4,804. “We did a Toonie for Terry, which encouraged everyone in Whitewood School to bring a toonie for the cause. We also sent home pledge sheets and collected donations online,” said Macey Raiwet, a teacher and one of the organizers from Whitewood School. “We raised a grand total of $6,042.35.” Students had a beautiful morning last Friday, Sept. 16 for the Terry Fox Run when the older students took the hands of the younger students…

