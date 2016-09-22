Terry Fox Run raises over $6,000

Whitewood School and community surpassed its 2015 record in a big way, collecting $6,000 in this year’s Terry Fox Run. The total in 2015 was $4,804. “We did a Toonie for Terry, which encouraged everyone in Whitewood School to bring a toonie for the cause. We also sent home pledge sheets and collected donations online,” said Macey Raiwet, a teacher and one of the organizers from Whitewood School. “We raised a grand total of $6,042.35.” Students had a beautiful morning last Friday, Sept. 16 for the Terry Fox Run when the older students took the hands of the younger students…