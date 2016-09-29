Sask. gov’t is ignoring rural residents

The communication coming from the Saskatchewan government to keep rural residents informed can be best described as a lone cricket on a dark night. It can’t be seen, you have to look hard to find it (if you ever do), and it is annoying as hell. Over the last year or so, our Premier and the rest of the provincial government has shifted its communication strategy from proven and effective methods such as community newspapers to online, using things like Facebook and Twitter. Done at the expense of community newspapers and the rural residents they serve, the government is abandoning…