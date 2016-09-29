Ruling made on Crooked Lake lease lawsuit

A ruling has been made in the case between the Grenfell Beach Association and Sakimay First Nation regarding property lease rates at Crooked Lake. Federal Court Judge Phelan handed down two separate rulings (1991 leases and 1980 leases) on Sept.23, establishing new lease rates for cottage and homeowners. According to correspondence sent by the Grenfell Beach Association (GBA) to cottage owners, the ruling translates to an average increase of 32 per cent over the 2009 rates; rate increases will vary from a high of 41 per cent to a low of six per cent. “I think it was a fair…