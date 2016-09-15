Registration numbers up at recreation night

Registration numbers were up for many of the groups that took part in the annual Recreation Registration Night held on Sept. 7 at the Whitewood Community Centre. A dozen groups had registration booths at the one night event including Whitewood Minor Hockey, the Whitewood Skating Club, Whitewood Gymnastics Club and Diva Dance Grenfell. There were also representatives from the Whitewood Curling Club, Destination Whitewood, Whitewood Action For Families, Pipestone Qu’Appelle Kidsport Not So Famous People’s Players, Regional Kids First and the Whitewood School SLC. Turnout numbers for registrations were strong according to recreation director Matt Bahm, who said he expects…