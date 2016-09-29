Mistakes costly for Bandits in match against Melville

Pressure defence and a few mistakes on both sides of the ball cost the Broadview Bandits a 31-6 loss at the hands of Melville’s MCS Cobras on Sept. 22. Coach Matthew Gesell said the Cobras established a strong game in the trenches early and it threw the Bandits off their game. “There was a lot of pressure applied and our offensive line wasn’t working as a unit,” Gesell admitted. “When that front five are supposed to be working together and they’re not, it can snowball really quickly. “It got away from us early and we just couldn’t get it going.”…