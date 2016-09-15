Local players help make up Broadview Bandits

A love for the game has brought five communities together again. The Bandits football team has kicked off its sixth season, drawing crowds from across the region and players from schools in Broadview, Grenfell, Whitewood, Cowessess and Ochapowace. “It’s more than just Broadview. We are the ‘Broadview Bandits’ but we are two reserves and three towns. Our team isn’t only important to Broadview, it’s important to all of these communities,” said head coach Matt Gesell. “The community gets behind the game. You see people standing on the sidelines wearing their old Bandit gear from the 80s or 90s and realize…