Jess Moskaluke named ‘Female Artist of the Year’

Saskatchewan’s own Jess Moskaluke brought home another music award over the weekend when she was named female artist of the year for the third time in a row by the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA). “This award is a huge pat on the back from my industry peers,” Moskaluke told the Herald in an interview. “It is a constant reminder that I am doing something that people appreciate. That being said, I love my job. Awards are just a cherry on top” Moskaluke, a 25-year-old native of Langenberg who now resides in Rocanville, was presented the award at the 40th…