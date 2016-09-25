Head on collision kills two near Yorkton

On Saturday September 24th, 2016 at 3:14 p.m. members of the Yorkton and Melville RCMP, as well as the Yorkton Fire Department and Yorkton EMS responded to a fatal two vehicle collision on Highway 10 just south of Yorkton.

A south bound car with two occupants collided with a north bound car with one lone adult male occupant. As a result of the collision, a 17 year old male and a 29 year old male, both from the Yorkton area died of their injuries. STARS air ambulance attended and transported a third 18 year old male with serious injuries to Regina General hospital. Names of the victims are not being released to the public at this time.

Highway 10 was closed for approximately 5 hours pending on scene investigation by the RCMP, the Coroner, and the RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist. The investigation is ongoing in determining the cause of the collision.