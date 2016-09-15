Governor General of Canda attends Treaty 4 for first time since treaty signed

Canadian history was made on the Treaty 4 grounds yet again. The Governor General of Canada attended the annual Treaty 4 Gathering for the first time since the treaty between the Crown and the First Nations of this area was signed in 1874. Better late than never was the sentiment expressed by most at the ceremony held on Sept. 13 in Fort Qu’Appelle. “One hundred and forty-two years ago the office of the treaty commissioner and other government representatives promised that they would re-visit the following year. Late,” said Noel Starblanket, who spoke on behalf of the Treaty 4 elders,…