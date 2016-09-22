Fourteen to run for town council seats; election in one RM division

Nominations closed Wednesday for municipal elections across the province and Whitewood residents will head to the polls next month to elect a mayor as well as choose a new council. Fourteen names will appear on the ballot on Oct. 26, with four people running for mayor and 10 people hoping to secure one of the six councillor positions available. Of the 14 nominations handed in, only four are current members of council. Current mayor Doug Armstrong, who is being challenged after just one term in office, said he is happy to see so much interest from people in the community…