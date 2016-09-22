Four names submitted for mayor’s seat

Deciding to let his name stand for a second term as Whitewood’s mayor, Doug Armstrong said he chose to do so when he realized that at least three councillors would not run again. Wanting to ensure there was stability and continuity with council, Armstrong felt that it was important to have someone with knowledge and experience of what is going on to help guide the new council. He also wants to see some things through that the current council started “When I was first elected we had a big change in council — all but one was new,” said Armstrong.…