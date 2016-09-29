Doctor says area health care in crisis mode

The one visiting doctor in Whitewood could see his clinic days reduced or even eliminated if the Moosomin Family Practice and the Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region cannot find solutions to their problems. Moosomin-area residents, health care employees and a long-time physician all expressed frustration and anger with the health system at a meeting of the Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region board of directors in Moosomin Sept. 21. “Dr. Ross Kerkhoff, a longtime physician in Moosomin, expressed frustration with the board. “The reason, Mr. Chairman, the room is so full, is that people are very concerned, very angry and they have questions…