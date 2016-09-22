Diva Dance feeling the rhythm as club expands

Diva Dance is feeling the rhythm in small town Saskatchewan, growing its classes in Grenfell and expanding its club into Kipling. Diva Dance owner and instructor, Shayna Glass, commutes from Craven, Sask., four days a week to bring competitive dance to children in rural communities. “The kids and the parents are one hundred percent the reason why I do it,” she said. “The people in this community are just awesome and they make it all worth it.” “I love Grenfell – everyone is friendly, welcoming, and helps to make sure things run smoothly,” she continued. “I’ve been here for…