Deal made in Crooked Lake lease agreements

A ruling has been made in the case between the Grenfell Beach Association and Sakimay First Nation regarding new rates for leased land. Dave Blackwell, of the Grenfell Beach Association, confirmed a ruling was made on Friday, September 23, however, further details will not be released until the Beach Association meets with case lawyer, Kevin Bell. In 2009, cottage owners received notice that annual lease rates would be increased after an appraisal found rates to be too low. More than 300 cottage owners banded together to challenge the increase in a class-action lawsuit. Preliminary legal proceedings began in 2013. Watch…