Co-op to cut ribbon to open new $6 million c-store

Borderland Co-op will mark the official opening of its new flagship store in Whitewood this weekend with an event and ribbon cutting ceremony. Located at the intersection of Highways 1 and 9, the new $6-million convenience store and gas bar opened in December but its ceremonial opening will be Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will include a free barbecue lunch, coffee and cake, bouncers, balloon pop contest, popcorn and cotton candy. There will also be an appearance by mascot Cooper from 12 to 1 p.m. The official ribbon cutting will take place at 3 p.m.…