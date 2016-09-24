Charges laid in Moosomin theft

On August 28, 2016 shortly after 6:00 a.m. Moosomin RCMP received a report that a local business had been broken into.

Investigation led members to another local business where a 52-year-old male was arrested and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. A subsequent search took place and members located a significant amount of cash, numerous tools and a loaded firearm, later determined to have been stolen from a residence in Alberta over the last winter.

52-year-old Joseph Palmer of Eckville, Alberta has been charged with multiple counts of break and enter, possession of stolen property as well as charges relating to possession of weapon obtained by crime, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, among others.

Palmer's next court appearance is in Broadview Provincial Court on October 19, 2016.

The investigation is ongoing.