Candidates to square off at election forum

The fourteen people who submitted their nomination papers for the position of mayor and of councillor have been invited to meet the public at an upcoming Candidates Forum. The forum will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Whitewood Legion Hall on Thursday, October 6 with retired teacher Boyd Metzler acting as the moderator. Nomination papers for mayor for a four year term were submitted by Doug Armstrong, Fred Joynt, Rhett Parks and Denise Peter. Vying for the six council seats are Lee Aldous, Donna Beutler, Alfred Friday, Denise Istace, Lisa Istace, Heidi Johnson, Chad Kelly, Trent Merkel, Bruce Restau…