Broadview Bandits win first game against the Panthers

It was a game of firsts when the Broadview Bandits hosted the Foam Lake Panthers in Conference 3 nine-man high school football recently. “We won 18-6 and it’s the first time that the Bandits have beaten Foam Lake,” said Broadview coach Matt Gesell. “It’s also my first win as a football coach.” Gesell is pleased to pick up a win early in the season after going the previous campaign without tasting victory. “It’s nice to have a win at home, especially to start the season,” Gesell added. “This year all six games we play are for points. Last year we…