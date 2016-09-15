Borderland Co-op named in top 100 list of big businesses

For the fourth year in a row, Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) has placed first in SaskBusiness Magazine’s list of the Top 100 largest companies in Saskatchewan, with Borderland Co-op’s retail operation once again also included on the list. In 2015, FCL recorded revenue of $9.1 billion with net earnings of $539 million. Of that, $375 million was returned to the 200 local retail co-ops across Western Canada that are member-owners of FCL. “While we have been impacted by the economic challenges in Western Canada, particularly in the energy sector, we have diverse businesses in a wide geographical area and that…