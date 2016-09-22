Awards handed out for 2015/2016 school year

By Elaine Ashfield -
Cameron Maier, Bailee Krupski, Tia Cederstrand, Madison Petracek and Kaitlyn Maier were recipients of the Grade 10 Diligence Awards, Academic Awards and also were on the Principal’s Honour Roll. Missing was Erin Armstrong.

Whitewood School held their 2015-16 school year Awards Night on Sept. 14 where several students received awards in various categories. Emily Wushke was presented with the General Proficiency Award, the Division IV Proficiency Award and also the Governor General’s Award. The Division III Proficiency Award was presented to Kathryn Bartlam. School Spirit awards, Sports Award and also  awards in various sports categories were also announced in the evening’s presentations. [caption id="attachment_6738" align="alignright" width="207"] Kathryn Bartlam received the Division III Proficiency Award.[/caption] Academic and Diligence Awards were given  from grades 7 to 12 as well as the Principal’s Honour Roll  and…

